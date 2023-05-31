AFTER a couple of false starts, Wagga trainer Gary Colvin will push the button on Another One on Saturday.
Another One will head to Rosehill to contest the $150,000 Benchmark 94 Handicap (1800m).
Another One has been accepted to run in both Sydney and Melbourne over the past couple of weeks but has been scratched due to bad barriers.
After coming up with gate five for Saturday's assignment, Colvin has declared it is all systems go for Another One, who has not raced since his close-up fourth in the Wagga Gold Cup.
"I'm pretty rapt about that because he's going well, Another One," Colvin said.
"I think it's probably the best thing we've done, getting him over ground because he's such a good winded horse and I think we might benefit from it.
"I couldn't be happier with the way he's going. He's really come on, Danny reckons he's come on from that run so that's good news.
"They worked him (on Tuesday) and it was really good so I'm going down thinking we've got a real good show."
Colvin is confident he's waited for the right race for Another One, as he prepares to go up against Wagga Gold Cup winner Wicklow again.
He said there were a few reasons why he's scratched from Sydney and Melbourne over the past couple of weeks.
"Bad draws. They were pretty hard races too and I saw the weather was shocking in Melbourne so I said we would definitely go to this one, whether we drew 100 or 1, we'd definitely go and he drew well in five, which is good," he said.
Colvin has also accepted with Kappy's Angel in the $120,000 Highway Class Three Handicap (1100m).
She is drawn well in gate five but is in some doubt with a bruise on her heel.
...
IT HAS been a good period for the Colvin stable.
Colvin enjoyed three winners across a couple of different venues over the past week.
After Sizzling Cat scored at Nowra last Sunday week, Colvin then also grabbed a winning double on his home track at Wagga on Saturday, courtesy of Bonvalante and Carnival Miss.
They were of course all ridden by stable apprentice Holly Durnan, who now has seven winners from her last 12 rides.
Colvin is rapt with how she's going.
"She's been going really good," Colvin said.
"It's just amazing when you've got a little bit of ability, it helps."
...
ALBURY trainer Mitch Beer will be represented in the Highway Class Three Handicap by Greek Tycoon at Rosehill on Saturday.
Greek Tycoon has been a model of consistency since being purchased by Patriot Bloodstock and joining the Beer stable.
The last-start Albury winner has drawn barrier 12 with Alysha Collett to ride.
...
HE might be based in the country upon his return to Australia but Danny Beasley is still in demand when he heads to town.
Beasley will make the trip to Rosehill on Saturday to ride Another One and has been quickly snapped up for seven rides on the 10-race card.
It follows on from him riding at Sandown last Saturday, and Warwick Farm the Wednesday before.
...
THE annual Lamont Classic won't take place at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) on Friday.
The two-year-old feature race has been a victim of a lack of acceptances and was cut from the programme.
The 1300m two-year-old event only attracted seven nominations and only four acceptances so Racing NSW put a line through the event.
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario was disappointed the race unable to be held.
"Unfortunately there isn't too many two-year-olds in training in this region at the moment, based on the lack of nominations, and unfortunately the Lamont 2YO Classic will not be held this year," Ferrario said.
"The Murrumbidgee Turf Club is disappointed only minimal nominations were received and there were not enough acceptances to proceed with the race."
The race, while only created in 2016, had developed a knack of unearthing a good horse with the likes of Another One, Up Trumpz and Zadig among those to have won it.
...
A COUPLE of Southern District stables spent up at the Gold Coast National Yearling Sale this week.
Gary Colvin was there and purchased three yearlings at the sale.
He landed a Pride Of Dubai colt, out of Jezzabba, for $40,000 , a Supido filly, out of Julia, for $20,000 and a Tassort filly, out of Scarlett Fox, for $2000.
Scott Spackman snapped up a Microphone filly, out of Easy To Read, for $10,000.
Mitch Beer also added a Justify colt, out of Catch A Fire, for $25,000.
...
FORMER Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Steve Keene has landed a new gig at Kembla Grange.
After just under two years at Scone, Keene has been announced as the new chief executive of Illawarra Turf Club.
Keene replaces Peter De Vries, who has retired after 25 years at the club.
"I noticed the application and went through the process and it was quite thorough. I was lucky enough to come out on top," Keene told The Illawarra Mercury.
"Moving to a provincial club was my obvious next step after being a country CEO for the last five years. It's an exciting step for both myself and my family and we're excited to move to the region."
Keene will start at Kembla Grange on July 24.
...
SOUTHERN District trainers enjoyed success across the border at Wodonga on Saturday.
Albury trainer Donna Scott was successful with Siasha Jewel ($12), while Rob Wellington took out the last with Shame For Fame ($12).
Experienced jockey Nick Souquet showed he's still got it with a winning treble, while Craig Widdison also landed three winners on his home track.
...
WAGGA mare Mouse Almighty failed to beat a runner home at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
Albury sprinter Hardware Lane went to Mornington and finished in fifth place as a $21 chance.
...
GALLOPS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Temora (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.