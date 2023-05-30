Junior State Titles are just a few weeks away, and Wagga's under 13 side has shown they'll be a force to reckon with come July.
Competing in the under 14 and 15 division at this weekend's Griffith Representative Carnival, the team came away as champions after winning six of their seven games.
The youngest team in their division, coach Rachel King said the team adjusted quickly and well to their bigger opponents.
"They did amazing, I'm very very proud of them," King said.
"We were very lucky, we played against mostly under 15s teams, they adjusted to the little things really well.
"They lost their first game, I think they were a little bit nervous, the girls were a lot bigger than them, but they adjusted to how they had to play and to the different styles, which was really good to see."
King said she's lucky to have a very switched on side that can adjust themselves on court at such young ages.
This is the second year the girls have played together and the continuity within the team has benefited them King believes.
MORE LOCAL JUNIOR SPORT NEWS
"To see them grow over the last two years has been so nice to see and some of them are real super stars," she said.
"We didn't pick them on purpose for them to stay together but it certainly does help with those relationships on court and off court as well."
King said watching the girls at the carnival showed the penny has dropped for the team.
Representative carnivals are an important part of the preparation for the team, who don't have much experience playing back-to-back games for a full weekend.
"We have a lot of versatility in our team, girls can play across multiple positions, and that's super important, espesically as they won't have had last years state titles because it was rained out," King said,
"They've only ever played one day of netball so having that versatility and using your full 10 players across the three days is super important.
"They've only ever played maybe 11 games but at States we'll be playing up to 20 games of netball."
The team will now focus on final preparations for the Junior State Titles which run from July 1 to 3.
Under 12: fourth in under 13 division
Under 13: first in under 14/15 division
Under 17: first in under 17/open division
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.