TWO newcomers to their respective clubs are leading AFL Riverina's Player of the Year award nearing the halfway mark of the season.
Griffith recruit Rhys Pollock and The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Curtis Steele are leading the Player of the Year awards for each competition.
The awards are voted by club coaches on a weekly basis.
Pollock has established a five-vote lead after seven rounds, polling in four of Griffith's six games to date for a total of 21 votes.
Wagga Tigers midfielder Jock Cornell sits in second place on 16, ahead of Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong captain Ben Walsh and Collingullie-Glenfield Park recruit Kane Flack on 14.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes midfielder Ryan Turnbull, who has missed the Goannas' past two games, and Griffith ruck Nathan Richards round out the top six on 12 votes.
Pollock is loving his footy at Griffith.
"It's obviously been really exciting so far," Pollock told The Daily Advertiser earlier this month.
"I guess it's probably been a little bit of the unknown in terms of coming from the Canberra comp where you are used to knowing how you are going to go each week.
"Overall it's very exciting and we're very happy with Griffith so far.
"I know they've made us very comfortable and very welcome at the club and we've gelled well with the team and the boys.
"It's been a really positive environment to be a part of and if you're in that kind of environment in starts to reflect on your footy as well."
Steele leads the Farrer League award by seven votes after polling in all seven of the Magpies' games so far this season.
East Wagga-Kooringal midfielder Jarrod Turner leads the chasing pack on 15 votes, after polling in each of the Hawks' first five games.
Coleambally excitement machine Stanley Tipiloura rounds out the top three on 14 votes, with The Rock-Yerong Creek full-forward James Roberts next on 12.
It has been a big effort by Steele at his new club given he has received a lot of attention from opposition 'taggers' already.
"Obviously it's been pretty good, touch wood, so far," Steele said earlier this month.
"I've had injuries and stuff the last few seasons but the body has been going pretty well so far this year, touch wood, so it's good to start playing some good footy again and hopefully we can keep it going."
21 - Rhys Pollock (Griffith)
16 - Jock Cornell (Wagga Tigers)
14 - Ben Walsh (GGGM), Kane Flack (Collingullie-GP)
12 - Ryan Turnbull (MCUE), Nathan Richards (Griffith)
11 - Tom Banuelos (GGGM), Luke Fellows (Turvey Park), Anthony Forato (Turvey Park)
10 - Jackson Kelly (Wagga Tigers), Matt Hamblin (GGGM), Nelson Foley (MCUE), Luke McKay (Narrandera)
22 - Curtis Steele (TRYC)
15 - Jarrod Turner (EWK)
14 - Stanley Tipiloura (Coleambally)
12 - James Roberts (TRYC)
11 - Riley Budd (TRYC), Lachlan Jones (Jets)
10 - Matt Wallis (Jets), Dean Schmetzer (Barellan), Hugh McKenzie (Barellan), Nick Molkentin (Marrar)
