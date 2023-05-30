Sisters Quinntesaa and Quinneeszza Sankar have stormed through the ACT Junior Squash Open to return to Wagga as champion and runner up.
The sisters have been playing squash for just 15 and 12 months respectively but are steadily climbing the ladder and have eyes to go far.
Quinntesaa won the under 15s age group, and said it was a shock to play so well.
"A win was not expected, it was a tough competition and we were playing a lot of older girls" Quinntesaa said.
With lower numbers in some of the older age groups, the girls also played in higher divisions.
Quinneeszza said it was challenging to play against the bigger, older girls but a good opportunity to test their skills.
Both in the under 15s age group, the sisters played each other during the tournament.
"It was different playing each other," Quinneeszza said.
"I hadn't played her in a tournament yet, I have trained with her obviously though, but it was good, I won one game."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Quinntesaa said playing against her sister was more comfortable than playing against strangers.
"It's more comfortable, and it's a less nervous game than playing an opponent who is sort of stone faced and doesn't show any niceness," she said.
"We've trained with each other for so long we know what our strengths and our weaknesses are," Quinneeszza said.
Though enjoying the familiarity of playing against each other, the pair said the squash community has been welcoming since they began competing.
"You see the same faces every now and then, it makes you less nervous," Quinntesaa said.
"You're more comfortable around them because they see you more as friendly instead of like a tough opponent, it builds that connection.
"Everyone is really friendly no matter where you go, they're very inclusive."
Initially wanting to play badminton, with no access to the sport in Wagga the duo turned to squash.
Quinntesaa said while she's enjoying squash for now, she's still hopeful to find badminton opportunities in the future.
"I still want to play badminton, squash is a different game, but I love squash for what it is," she said.
The girls are now looking towards playing at the junior championships later this year.
They'll continue to train and attend tournaments in preparation for the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.