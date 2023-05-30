The Daily Advertiser
Sankar sisters rocket through ACT Junior Squash Open in Canberra

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 30 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 3:00pm
Sisters Quinneeszza, 13, and Quinntesaa Sankar, 14, were runner up and winner of the under 15 ACT Junior Squash Open over the weekend. Picture by Ash Smith
Sisters Quinntesaa and Quinneeszza Sankar have stormed through the ACT Junior Squash Open to return to Wagga as champion and runner up.

