MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have cited two Turvey Park players.
The Goannas have cited Turvey Park captain Josh Ashcroft and Henry Jenkins for allegedly charging Jack Warden in the final quarter of the Riverina League fixture at Mangoplah Sportsground on Saturday.
Warden suffered concussion from the incident, which allegedly saw both players make contact with him from either side, and will miss Saturday's game against Leeton-Whitton at Leeton Showground.
Turvey Park have been given until Wednesday afternoon to supply their information before it gets handed to the AFL NSW-ACT match review panel.
Meantime, MCUE co-coach Nelson Foley has reluctantly accepted a reprimand for striking.
Foley was reported for striking Turvey Park midfielder Luke Mazzocchi in the 23rd minute of the final quarter of Saturday's loss to the Bulldogs.
Foley's actions were graded as intentional, contact to the body and low impact so he was able to accept a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
He is free to face the Crows on Saturday.
