Tributes for Caleb Lucas, 20, after Howlong crash tragedy

By Local News
May 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Tributes have flowed for Caleb Lucas on social media following his death after a Howlong car crash.
A Howlong man has died in hospital amid a spate of crashes that have claimed young lives in the Border region.

