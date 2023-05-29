Griffith are hoping to avoid another lengthy suspension after Andrew Fauoo was red carded in their win over CSU on Saturday.
Fauoo was given his marching orders for an alleged lifting tackle with about 20 minutes to play in the 50-20 victory at Exies Oval.
With the Blacks to be without Lindsay Maiava for a month, last year's struggling grand finalists can ill afford to lose another to suspension.
Co-coach Chris McGregor is hopeful that Fauoo would escape suspension.
"I think Andrew was really hard done by," he said.
"We will deal with it during the week; I certainly didn't see it the same way the referee did."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
