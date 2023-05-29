The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Blacks to support 'hard done by' Fauoo at judiciary

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 29 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fauoo was red carded in Griffith's win over CSU on Saturday. Picture by Liam Warren
Andrew Fauoo was red carded in Griffith's win over CSU on Saturday. Picture by Liam Warren

Griffith are hoping to avoid another lengthy suspension after Andrew Fauoo was red carded in their win over CSU on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.