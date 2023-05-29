Bouncing back from an 8-goal deficit, Coolamon have cemented their spot atop of the Riverina League ladder.
Defeating Griffith, in Griffith, 44-41 on Sunday, defender Jordan Barrett said a three-quarter-time pep talk from coach Sarah Hillier kept the side in the game.
"It was a very difficult game to begin with, I think both teams came out with expectations considering both teams have had a little shuffle with their players this year, and it was just great competition to have on the court," Barrett said.
"It was nice to be pushed and I know they would have loved it too.
"Sarah said, we're in this, we need to go out, do our basics, back each other, and that's what we did.
"We slowly chipped away at that margin and at one point in that last quarter we were up by six goals, so we kept that easy three to six goal lead throughout the last quarter."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Barrett said it can be difficult to maintain a positive mentality when behind, especially in big games, but that the team remained collected under pressure.
"It can be incredibly hard, but I think the credit to all the girls in our team yesterday, they all stuck to it and the encouragement we do have, and people have mentioned they can see how much we trust each other on the court, and it really did shine through yesterday," she said.
With a fresh-looking team compared to last season, Barrett said the side has gelled well together over the opening round of games.
Missing the first few weeks due to injury, she's still ironing out some small details with her ring partner Amy Belfanti but said overall the team has formed a strong cohesive unit.
"Sarah is a great coach, a great leader, and having Kirsty there as well as guidance, we've all gelled together very quickly and it's like we've played together for year," she said.
"I think you can see it, we all look forward to our game on the weekend no matter who we play."
Heading into the game the side didn't put much emphasis on it being a significant game, with Barrett so busy through the week she forgot they were playing the top placed team until she stepped on court.
Around the league Collingullie-Glenfield Park defeated Wagga Tigers in a tight 41-36 game during their Indigenous Round celebrations.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong shut down Narrandera 98-27 and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes had a 84-26 win over Turvey Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.