LEGENDARY Riverina football coach Shane Lenon has taken up a new position at junior club Wagga Swans.
Lenon has been named the Swans' director of coaching, the same position he holds at senior level at Farrer League club Marrar.
Lenon stepped down from senior coaching at the end of last season after a record 10 senior premierships from 26 seasons as coach.
He stayed on board at Marrar, filling in a new director of coaching position at the Bombers, and is now performing the same role at the Swans in the Wagga District Junior Football Netball League.
Wagga Swans president Wayne Mutton is excited to have Lenon involved at the club.
"Absolutely. It's a great opportunity for kids to learn from one of the best. And our coaches," Mutton said.
"It's only going to enhance their understanding of the game and the art of coaching really."
Lenon has enjoyed his involvement with the Wagga Swans in recent years as senior coach of Marrar. He is looking forward to getting more involved with the junior club.
"Yeah I'm definitely happy to help out," Lenon said.
"Obviously there is a pathway created there through the under 15s into the Marrar club with the under 18s and that's been happening now for a few years and that's really positive.
"Obviously the relationship with myself and Tim Bourke and Daniel Withers, the Swans under 15s coach is really strong. We've probably played a part in the Swans club anyway but it would have just been more so with the 15s but now I can hopefully give all the coaches a bit of a hand.
"I've taken a bit of training, and just giving ideas but if they need a hand or want to have a chat about footy in general then I'm there to support and help out where I can."
Lenon stood down from senior coaching at Marrar at the end of last season. He did not rule out a return to coaching but wanted to take 12 months away before weighing up his options.
Lenon said he is happy doing what he's doing for now.
"I'm not missing it," Lenon said.
"I'm still getting my footy fix. I'm still involved out at Marrar obviously, I've been to a few games there, I've been down and watched a Ovens and Murray game, an RFL game so I'm still getting my footy fix and I've still got a bit of a part to play with obviously Marrar and now the Swans junior club."
Lenon likes what he sees at the Swans.
"I've been to a couple of Swans games, just been in the background watching and they're obviously working really hard," he said.
"Their under 15s have got a really strong group there, they're playing some really good footy and the 13s and 11s, their coaches seem to be doing a really positive job in regards to the way they're teaching the kids and how positive they are.
"A few numbers would be a positive in both of those age groups but that's something we probably need to look at and work on and hopefully we can help in that regard to strengthen the club there as well."
