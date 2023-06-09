The Daily Advertiser
Shane Lenon named director of coaching at junior club Wagga Swans

By Matt Malone
Updated June 9 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Shane Lenon alongside Wagga Swans' under 15 vice-captain Judd Withers (left) and captain Billie Burns (right) at training at Anderson Oval. Picture by Ash Smith
LEGENDARY Riverina football coach Shane Lenon has taken up a new position at junior club Wagga Swans.

