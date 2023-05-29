Former Wagga Citizen of the Year, city councillor and radio personality Kerry Geale has died aged 73.
Mr Geale passed away on Wednesday after a 14-year battle with prostate cancer.
Robyn Geale, his wife of 50 years, said her husband was a loving man, who loved three things in life above all else.
"The biggest loving family person, loved his family," she said.
"They were so important to him.
"And his gardening. Family, gardening and community were Kerry. Three things."
Born in Wagga in 1949, Mr Geale was the youngest surviving identical triplet who saw his two older brothers, Barry and Wayne, lose their battles with bowel and prostate cancer respectively. Wayne was a former Wagga mayor.
Mr Geale was named Citizen of the Year in 2015 for his relentless advocacy for prostate cancer and his work on the ABC Riverina's gardening program.
A selfless man, he often put volunteering and the needs of others above everything, Mrs Geale said.
"He was a giver," she said.
"He was never a taker and he was never after his own acknowledgements for himself. He just did things because something had to be done."
The serial volunteer was selfless to the end, featuring in a recent article published by The Daily Advertiser in the days before his death extolling the virtues of talking about palliative care.
Mr Geale was father to three children including Tracey, now deceased, and is survived by his wife Robyn, daughter Kirsty, son James and six grandchildren.
"I don't know how I'm going to exist without him because we've been together since I was 18. And I'm about to turn 70," Mrs Geale said.
"He didn't suffer anymore and that's the most important thing."
The funeral will take place on Wednesday, May 31 at St John's Anglican Church at 12pm.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
