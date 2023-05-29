The Daily Advertiser
Former Wagga Citizen of the Year Kerry Geale dies aged 73 after 14 year cancer battle

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 4:00pm
Mr Geale was named Citizen of the Year in 2015 for his relentless advocacy for prostate cancer and his work on the ABC Riverina's gardening program. Picture by Les Smith

Former Wagga Citizen of the Year, city councillor and radio personality Kerry Geale has died aged 73.

