Two-time Gerald Clear Medallist Nick Hull is set for an extended period on the sidelines with a broken hand.
The East Wagga-Kooringal big man suffered a broken hand during the Hawks' shock 11-point loss to Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
He will see a specialist on Friday but expects to be sidelined for about four to six weeks.
The injury continues a frustrating comeback to football for Hull, who has been restricted to just three games with a nerve problem in his back.
Hull isn't quite sure what's involved in his recovery yet but has his sights set on a return before finals.
"I've never really broken a bone. It will be four to six (weeks) probably," Hull said.
"I won't know until later in the week but I don't think (surgery is required).
"You've got to play four games to qualify so hopefully it's not too long."
Hull was restricted to the goal square on Saturday in what was his first game back in more than a month as he battles a back-related nerve issue.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The 30-year-old hopes the time off with his broken hand could prove to be a 'blessing in disguise'.
"To be honest, I had my hip done last year and I was fit but not that movement fit and that sort of stuff," Hull said.
"This nerve hurts 10 times worse than the broken hand, it's been giving me a bit of grief.
"It would be nice to know what's causing it and get on top of it but it's probably a blessing in disguise really because hopefully that nerve will settle down in six weeks and I won't have that pressure on me to get out and play."
Hull also revealed that this will be his last year on field.
A premiership player and two-time best and fairest winner at EWK, Hull made a comeback this year after a few years off.
But his body has told him that he can no longer do what he used to.
"I 100 per cent won't be playing after this year," he said.
"It's been good. The main reason I came back was because Matty (Hard) stayed on. They looked like they were probably going to be a bit light on for numbers there at one stage and just having that social atmosphere and that is good.
"It's just a shame that the body isn't keeping up with it. If I was 100 per cent fit I'm sure I'd be enjoying it a lot more."
Hull's broken hand adds to a lengthy injury list at Gumly Oval. Ayden Hill also returned to the injury list after failing to finish the game with a shoulder complaint.
Hull, Hill, Trent Garner, Ash Hard and Max Tiernan all returned from injury last weekend, while Dan McCarthy came through reserve grade.
Luke Cuthbert, Nathan Scott, Kade Rowbotham and Ryan Bourne are all expected back in the next month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.