East Wagga-Kooringal to lose Nick Hull with a broken hand

By Matt Malone
Updated May 29 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:35pm
East Wagga-Kooringal ruck Nick Hull expects to miss four to six weeks with a broken hand.
Two-time Gerald Clear Medallist Nick Hull is set for an extended period on the sidelines with a broken hand.

