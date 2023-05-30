Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has received a huge blow ahead of Sunday's clash against Coolamon with assistant coach Zac Brain expected to miss the rest of the season.
Lions coach Sam Martyn was expecting to have as many as six players back for the local derby against the Hoppers, however admitted that Brain unfortunately wouldn't be one of them.
"Potentially we have six to come back in which is exciting," Martyn said.
"But unfortunately Zaccy Brain looks like he is potentially out for the year with a PCL and a few other bits and pieces to his knee.
"That will obviously be a big loss for us but to get some players back like Mitch Taylor, Zac Burhop and potentially Jacob Olsson is really exciting especially after a good win on Saturday.
"There is going to be some headaches at the selection table this week."
Brain had started the year superbly for the Lions and was easily one of their most influential players throughout the opening six rounds of the season.
Martyn admitted that is was disappointing to lose his services on-field for the remainder of the year but declared that he would still have a pivotal role on the sidelines.
"Brainy was in terrific form," he said.
"But he probably hadn't even reached his potential yet either and he was just scratching the surface.
"Having a long time out of football and having a limited pre-season because of work, I think the best of Brainy was still to come.
"Unfortunately we won't see that this year however he is an assistant coach for us and will be a huge asset off the field.
"We are really lucky to have the calibre of person that Brainy is around our club and he will share his experiences and knowledge and help guide us throughout the year, just from a different perspective."
The Hoppers upset victory over Griffith on Sunday adds to the interest ahead of the derby with both sides always lifting for the occasion.
Martyn was really looking forward to the challenge ahead and was expecting a pretty high pressure contest at Kindra Park on Sunday.
"They had a terrific result on Sunday and it sets up a really great match up," he said.
"We are always very wary of Coolamon considering the firepower they have, there has always been some really good battles and you look no further than the semi-final last year which was really competitive.
"It's Sunday footy junior and senior so it will be a great crowd and these are the regular season games from a club perspective that you love to play in because there is that finals like atmosphere which every player strives to play in."
Olsson could be a huge inclusion ahead of the Hoppers clash with the former Jim Quinn medallist having a slower start to the season that has so far only consisted of two reserve grade games.
Martyn was hopeful that the ruckman would return to the first grade side on Sunday and believed that he would have an immediate impact against the Hoppers.
"I'm not sure if he timed it this way or not, but we are really fortunate to have him back," he said.
"He played a solid game in the two's and he'd be the first person to say that he was rusty and looked not himself, but we all know how good Olsso is.
"If you put his name on the team sheet it already strikes a bit of fear in the opposition I think seeing that match up.
"So we are really excited to get Olsso back and hopefully we see him back in our ones side for the first time this year."
