Young eyes off quick response after two heavy losses

Coming off their best season in 24 years, Young are looking to get their campaign to go one better back on track after hitting a serious stumbling block.
The Cherrypickers were unbeaten through the first four rounds of the season, including wins over top-five teams Temora and Kangaroos, but have struggled in their past two outings.
Both have been heavy losses, firstly to Tumut and then Gundagai in the grand final rematch on Sunday.
Defence has been the thing captain-coach Nick Cornish has really wanted to focus on after conceding an average of 20 points in their first three wins and that has only blown out with the consecutive losses.
However Young have also struggled to score points in their last two games.
They played out three straight halves with scoring before posting two tries in the second half at Alfred Oval.
Cornish thought the team didn't bring the right energy and it's something he's looking to fix ahead of a clash with winless Junee at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
"They turned up, they had energy, were getting offloads and were playing," Cornish said.
"Everything they were doing was just working and that's what happens when you get a roll on and have high energy and intensity.
"We did speak about trying to slow them up and not whack but make tackles, and we were doing that a little bit but they were still getting offloads."
READ MORE
Young have a large travelling contingent this season with former NSW Cup forward Tom Giles adding to the list in the past fortnight.
Giles was one of six travellers in the 44-12 loss to Gundagai while Zane Bijorac, who also comes from Sydney to play, missed the clash with a knee injury.
It's nothing new for Young, but it remains a challenge.
Especially after struggling in the past few weeks.
"It's definitely not easy but I think we just have to make the most of it when they are there," Cornish said.
Bijorac is expected to be back to take on the Diesels however fullback Nic Hall picked up another injury problem.
After missing the loss to Tumut with a quadriceps issue, he injured his ankle leading to Gundagai's fifth try of the first half.
Both Hall and Bijorac injuries have seen Young reshuffle their spine.
Cornish was at fullback in the loss to Tumut with Charlie Corcorcan at five-eighth before Ryan Dodson went into the number six jumper with Cornish shifting back to the centre position he occupied last season.
Junee are yet to win in their return to first grade but put in their best performance yet with their 18-6 loss to Kangaroos, whose only loss came against Young in round two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.