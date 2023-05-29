The Daily Advertiser
Uncle James Ingram, Luke Wighton lead Reconciliation Week cultural walk

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 29 2023 - 7:00pm
Kian McKenzie, 4, participates in a smoking ceremony conducted by Wiradjuri man Luke Wighton at Wagga Beach during Reconciliation Week 2023. Picture by Ash Smith
Kian McKenzie, 4, participates in a smoking ceremony conducted by Wiradjuri man Luke Wighton at Wagga Beach during Reconciliation Week 2023. Picture by Ash Smith

The Wagga community united for Reconciliation Week on Monday at a cultural walk led by Wiradyuri Elder, Uncle James Ingram.

