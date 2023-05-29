The Wagga community united for Reconciliation Week on Monday at a cultural walk led by Wiradyuri Elder, Uncle James Ingram.
The event was an opportunity for residents to unite and learn about the First Nations culture and the history of Wagga - paying respects to this year's Reconciliation Week theme; 'Meeting Each Other'.
More than a dozen residents gathered at Wagga Beach on Monday morning, where the walk commenced with a smoking ceremony and ochre ceremony led by Wiradyuri man Luke Wighton.
Mr Wighton told to group about the importance of smoking ceremonies, why they are hold why and it is important for them to be honoured today.
Smoking ceremonies are used by First Nations mobs for many occasions including for Sorry Business, weddings, funerals and initiations to name a few.
"Different leaves are used for different ceremonies," Mr Wighton said.
"The two main focuses of a smoking ceremony are around healing and cleansing."
Before each smoking ceremony Mr Wighton will go for a walk on country to find the leaves appropriate for the ceremony, first asking permission from the tree to use its leaves.
The clean white smoke is then used to cleanse each persons body to rid them of negative energy and offer them protection.
Following the ceremony, participants walked with Uncle James along the Murrumbidgee River, learning about his knowledge of the river, the Wollondry Lagoon and other significant sites around Wagga area.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
