The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Treatment of Stan Grant has been absolutely unacceptable

By Ray Goodlass
May 29 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Grant says the stakes are higher for Indigenous Australians this year, and he's right. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Stan Grant says the stakes are higher for Indigenous Australians this year, and he's right. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The treatment of Stan Grant by online trolls, News Ltd commentators, Sky News, radio shock-jocks and ABC senior management has been appalling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.