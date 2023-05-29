The driver of a truck has died after a two-truck crash near the Hume Highway and Tumbarumba Road intersection on Monday.
Emergency services were called to Tumbarumba Road at Kyeamba, just after the Hume Highway and Tumbarumba Road intersection, at about 10.15am on Monday following reports two trucks had collided.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers attached to Riverina Police Distirict attended the scene and located a Kenworth Prime Mover and Fuso truck, both on fire.
It is believed both vehicles collided head on, the spokesperson said.
"The Kenworth driver was able to escape from his vehicle," police said.
"The driver of the Fuso truck was trapped inside his vehicle and died at the scene.
"The Kenworth driver was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for mandatory testing."
NSW Fire and Rescue Wagga Zone Commander Daryl Manson said crews responded to the accident to find both trucks well-alight.
"Upon arrival Rural Fire Service brigades had already extinguished the fire," he said.
The road has been closed at the Hume Highway and Tumbarumba Road intersection with traffic being diverted along Little Billabong Road.
The NSW Traffic Management Centre is advising motorists to allow for extra travel time.
A spokesperson for NSW Traffic Management said the road will likely be closed for some time as investigations take place.
Road updates are being posted on the Greater Hume Council Facebook page.
