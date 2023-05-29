The Daily Advertiser
Driver dies after Hume Highway, Tumbaraumba Road truck crash

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 2:00pm
The road has been closed at the Hume Highway and Tumbarumba Road intersection after a two-truck crash on Monday. Picture by Ash Smith
The driver of a truck has died after a two-truck crash near the Hume Highway and Tumbarumba Road intersection on Monday.

