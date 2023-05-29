Wagga Scorchers coach Patrick O'Donnell is unimpressed with his side's performance against ANU on Saturday when they went down 2-1 at Kjar Field.
With scores tied at 1-1 going into the fourth quarter, Scorchers were unable to hold ANU back, with O'Donnell saying there were no positives he took from the game.
"The whole game we weren't playing strong enough," O'Donnell said.
"Our enthusiasm, our basic hockey wasn't at it's best. I felt like we were the better team but we just did not show it on the field.
"It was a bit of an off week but our attendance at training hasn't been helping, if we want to be seen as a premier league team in Wagga, we need to be better at training and that's something we spoke about after the game."
With a despondent feeling from the team post-game O'Donnell said he's hoping this loss might be the wake up call they need.
"They all agreed and said it's something we all need to work on," he said.
"We set a standard at the start of the year and that's what we said we needed to stick to but we went away from it a little bit, and that's what hurt us on the weekend."
O'Donnell said he's hoping to see high energy and attendance at this week's training session, ready for a big game this weekend.
While assuring that players have had legitimate excuses for being unable to attend, he said training is integral to ensuring they can be a force within the competition.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
