New work to commence at Wagga Base Hospital

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 29 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
The next stage of works at Wagga Base Hospital on the multi-storey car park are set to commence. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Work will commence next week on Lewis Drive and Edward Street to install a high voltage substation kiosk and power connection at the Wagga Base Hospital multi-storey car park.

