Work will commence next week on Lewis Drive and Edward Street to install a high voltage substation kiosk and power connection at the Wagga Base Hospital multi-storey car park.
The work will begin on Monday, June 5, between 7am and 5pm each day until June 23.
There will be no impact to hospital access or operations during this time, however, traffic controllers will be in place on Lewis Drive to manage the contraflow of traffic in both directions.
One lane will be closed on Edward Street with traffic control in place, but there will be no impact to driveway access or the footpath on Edward Street.
