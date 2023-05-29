Wagga United and Cootamundra have raised more than $15,000 for Starlight Children's Foundation during their annual charity match on Saturday.
United coach Jayden Beattie said the final numbers were still being crunched but he's pleased with the generosity shown by the club's and broader Football Wagga community.
"It's a massive number, and we've got to thank everyone that helped, Cootamundra, and Football Wagga who helped us get it over the line," Beattie said.
"There's more to local soccer I think than winning and losing games, and when you can do something special that pulls on the heart strings of a few people who are involved with both clubs, it's pretty special."
Though gathering for a good cause, there were still points on the line, with United finishing the game up 9-0 over Cootamundra.
"We'll take a 9-0 win any day of the week," Beattie said.
"In the past we haven't been able to score goals and put teams to the sword, and obviously with South Wagga and the team sheet issue, we had a 3-0 win turned around to a 3-0 loss, so it was important that we were able to try and snag some goals back."
Coming out strong the hosts had scored three times in the first 11 minutes, but complacency began to sneak in.
Speaking with the side at half time, Beattie said he reminded the side that the win wasn't guaranteed.
Hoping to improve their goal difference, the side's second half was much stronger, with Beattie homing to emulate that play again against stronger teams.
"It's about reminding the boys that we can continue to use that game as a training run, work on our passing patterns, and work on things that are going to help us against the better teams," he said.
"It comes down to the players themselves, they've got to be able to take it upon them to know that just because this game is easier, we can't take it like it'll be easier because we will begin to develop that mindset we can do that against top teams, and if we do that we won't be winning."
Both Beattie and Vlad Zuban earned themselves hat tricks, with the coach pleased for his striker to get a confidence boost.
"It's huge for his confidence levels, he's been struggling to get the ball away from his feet a little bit and getting some shots away but it was good to see him finally do that and be rewarded with a couple of nice goals," Beattie said.
He was also pleased with debutant Lachlan Carty and skipper Aaron Riley.
"He had the game of his life, I don't know how many assists he would have got on the night but he set up plenty of our goals and was instrumental in bringing the ball out of the back and progressing into the next third, which is what we like to see from our fullbacks," he said.
Preparing to play Tumut in Tumut this weekend, Beattie knows it's a big task to get points from them at home but said the side will head into the game with a positive mindset.
With a few injuries on hand, Beattie expects several second graders will get a run.
