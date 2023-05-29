Cootamundra have won their first game of the year with a 1-0 win over Wagga United on Sunday.
Captain Heidi Parkinson said the win will be a big confidence booster for her side as they move through the year.
"Our first couple of games have been a little bit disappointing but I think coming off with a win is very good for us," Parkinson said.
"I think it'll push us further in our next games, we haven't had the success that we wanted yet.
"Our defence, keeping them out of the game was very good, I think it's definitely one of the best games we've played."
Parkinson said their goal scorer, Louise Raleigh, was especially relieved to have scored.
"She's been quite disappointed that she hasn't been able to get them in the back of the net, but she did get that goal on the weekend and that'll be good for her," she said.
Now preparing to play Hanwood next week, Parkinson is hopeful to build some momentum and continue on in good form.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
