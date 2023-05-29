The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Deniliquin home gutted by fire after being sparked in laundry

By Blair Thomson
May 29 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home gutted by fire after being sparked in laundry
Home gutted by fire after being sparked in laundry

A home has been gutted by fire in Deniliquin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.