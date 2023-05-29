The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Big scores a feature across women's rugby round

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 29 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Lenon tackled by Meg Seis in Ag College's win over Wagga City at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Molly Lenon tackled by Meg Seis in Ag College's win over Wagga City at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Griffith made a big statement as they completed the first half of the season unbeaten with a massive win over CSU.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.