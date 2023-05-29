Griffith made a big statement as they completed the first half of the season unbeaten with a massive win over CSU.
Reddies looked to have found their form with wins over Tumut and Waratahs but ran into plenty of trouble against the Blacks at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Instead the Blacks dominated the reigning premiers to take 65-0 win.
It was one three big scores from across the women's competition.
Waratahs moved into second with a 44-5 win over Tumut at Conolly Rugby Complex while Ag College were also big winners.
Aggies tok a 46-12 win over Wagga City at Beres Ellwood Oval.
Alice Trevaskis crossed for four tries while Tessa Good scored three.
Coming off losses to Waratahs and Griffith, captain Ellie Burnett was pleased with the performance.
"We had a really good game on the weekend, probably our best game of the season," Burnett said.
"We've got a lot of new girls this year and it's finally all coming together.
"We just played to our structure and it paid off."
Burnett is hoping the strong win can really launch the season half of their season.
Starting with a return clash with Tumut, whose lone win came against them in round one.
"Now that we've played everyone once and now we're onto the second half of the season hopefully we can keep the roll," Burnett said.
Meanwhile Wagga City has the big challenge of trying to hit back when they face Griffith at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
