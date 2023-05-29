The Olympic Highway is closed in both directions north of Wagga after a B-double rollover.
Emergency services were called to Rhodes Road, between Young and Wombat, at about 10.30am on Monday following reports a B-double had crashed.
Accroding to the Transport Management Centre light vehicles in both directions are being diverted via Back Creek Road and Boundary Road.
This diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles, which are currently being parked.
Transport management is advising motorists to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
