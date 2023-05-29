NORTHERN Jets will be without some key personnel for Saturday's clash with Barellan.
The Jets were missing a few prime movers in last Saturday's 120-point win over Coleambally and don't expect to get too many back for this week's trip to Barellan.
Jets midfielder Jack Fisher injured his hamstring in last Thursday night's training session and missed the win over the Blues, as did in-form forward Chris Bell with knee soreness.
Lenny Haddrill, Ben Grinter and Jack Griffin all missed the game as well.
Fisher had been in good touch for the Jets but is expected back after the general bye and in time to face North Wagga on June 17.
"Jack did his hamstring at training on Thursday night," Harper said.
"He'll probably be after the bye. Lenny (Haddrill) will probably be the same. Benny Grinter probably the same too."
Bell, who kicked 17 goals from the first six games, missed the win over Coleambally but Harper explained it was more precautionary than anything else and that he should return to face Barellan.
"He should be back next week," he said.
"We thought this time of the year why not give him a week off."
Also missing the Barellan trip due to unavailability will be Canberra-based forward Tom Alexander, who has averaged a goal a game from the first seven rounds.
With several players missing, the Jets brought in Callum McLaren for his senior debut.
He arrived at the club this season after a year playing lower grades at UNSW-Eastern Suburbs in AFL Sydney.
Harper said it was with the purpose to give him some first grade experience as some insurance for in-form ruck Lachie Jones.
"He's ex-rugby union. He's tall, quite athletic and built pretty well," Harper said.
"We don't have much of a back up for Jonesy so we thought we've got to bleed him in and give him some time.
"I think it will come. He can also play key back."
Barellan were also undermanned in their 19-point win over Temora last Saturday.
The fifth-placed Two Blues expect to regain Ben Cleaver, Emerson Cody and Ryan Best for the clash against the Jets.
