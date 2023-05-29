The Daily Advertiser
Wagga win division three hockey State Championships as hosts

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 29 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:00pm
Wagga's under 15s boys hockey sides are state champions after winning their division three premiership game at Jubilee Park on Sunday.

