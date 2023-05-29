Wagga's under 15s boys hockey sides are state champions after winning their division three premiership game at Jubilee Park on Sunday.
Wagga Hockey hosted the State Championships which featured more than 30 teams playing across four divisions.
Taking their final to a penalty shootout, coach Nathan Szymanski said his heart was in his throat but he couldn't be prouder of the side's effort across the weekend.
"They boys were in a good position to try and take out their division, and the outcome was just the best outcome we could ever imagine," Szymanski said.
"All the players really stood up, you don't really want to call out any one player who stood up above all the others, they all had their jobs they needed to do over the weekend and they all did them to a tee, they performed fantastically.
"We had had a few players, the likes of Lachlan Chyb, who was our captain, who stood up for most of the weekend, really putting a lot of effort in, our goalkeeper Lewis Pachi really had a fantastic finals, he had a great game in our semifinals to keep us our opposition goalless and then a fantastic game in the final to really stand up and and keep Southern Highlands out in the shootout, it was fantastic to see."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Tiger Newling the side's best performer though, earning himself the coaches award for best player of the championship.
Szymanski said Newling is a quiet player, relatively new to the sport, but left everything out on field across the three days.
"He was really solid and dependable throughout the entire tournament," he said.
"He came out firing right from game one and really stood up and provided someone we could rely on, we knew he was always there, he was going to be available to put that extra effort in to step up when needed, when we needed players to run that little bit extra, he just took on any role that I asked him to."
Szymanski said winning their division while hosting the championships was particularly exciting, with a big local crowd down to support them, the atmosphere was electric.
"It was absolutely fantastic, when you are playing a championship like that on your home ground, you really end up getting the the whole crowd behind you," he said.
"We had a lot of family and friends coming down to support, people that are affiliated with the association coming down to support the boys, there were a lot of players from the Scorchers team that that turned up to help support the boys as well, so it was a fantastic atmosphere for everyone."
Division one: Illawarra South Coast
Division two: New England
Division three: Wagga
Division four: Orange
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.