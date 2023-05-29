Wagga City Council is asking locals to place a bid on cars stored in their impound yard.
The abandoned or dumped vehicles have been impounded over last 20 months, and council says it's time to move them on to a new home.
They are asking for expressions of interest (EOIs) from the people who would like to snap up a cheap second hand car.
Council ranger Jason Maybury said there are 34 vehicles on the lot, including small cars, hatchbacks, station wagons, and a large van.
"The vehicles have been impounded after being abandoned or dumped on council land, such as nature strips and reserves, and on public streets," Mr Maybury said.
"They have been accumulating in council's impound yard for the past 20 months and it is now time to move them on.
"All people need to do is make an offer on the vehicle they are interested in. At the end of the EOI period, whoever has made the highest bid 'wins' the vehicle and will be notified by the rangers."
All vehicles are unregistered, have clear titles - meaning they are not under finance - and they come with a bill of sale certificate.
The vehicles are listed on council's website, along with the EOI form, and there will also be the opportunity to see the cars first-hand during one of the viewing times in early June.
Mr Maybury said the new owner will be responsible for transporting the car out of the yard.
"Many of them would not meet roadworthy standards and do not come with keys, so will need to be flat-bedded out," he said.
A full list and photos of impounded vehicles is available here.
Vehicles can be viewed from 3pm to 5pm on Mondays 5 and 12 June, Wednesdays 7 and 14 June, and Friday 9 and 16 June at 2 Glenfield Road, in the precinct of the Glenfield Road Animal Shelter.
EOIs close at 5pm on Friday June 23, 2023.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
