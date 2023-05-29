Temora extended their unbeaten start to the season with their best performance yet.
Captain-coach Courtney McCrone thought the side really stepped up to take on Brothers in the grand final rematch at Equex Centre on Saturday.
After a tight first half, the Dragons were able to pull away to take a 28-6 victory.
They have now won all six of their games however McCrone thought they really took a step forward with their premiership defence.
"It was a good test and it was good to win," McCrone said.
"It's the best we've played all year.
"I think we've managed to win games without playing our best and you never know when you've got a really new team how the season will play out but we are tracking well and still have some improvement."
Temora took a slender lead into the second half before finding plenty of points.
McCrone thought their defensive pressure told.
"We just ground them down a little bit with our defence to run away with it," she said.
"We had a lot of ball and our goal with Brothers is always to not give them too much ball as generally they are pretty hard to contain and you have to work really hard.
"It was our goal."
Victoria Russell was named player's player, multiple Weissel Medal winner Emily Perrot had another strong game while Molly McCrone crossed for a double.
Temora now have two weeks off before taking on the two other undefeated teams, Kangaroos and Albury.
McCrone is looking to build off their strong performance.
"We've got a couple of tough games coming up, I think 'Roos will be really hard and the Thunder will too," she said.
"That will test us as well."
Kangaroos extended their unbeaten run after a 26-12 win over Junee on Saturday.
Tumut also moved around Brothers, who have lost three straight games, and into fourth place after a 24-0 win over Southcity on Sunday.
Courtney Barratt and Chelsea Angus both scored doubles in the win.
Meanwhile Young are now one of three teams on six points, also Tumut and Brothers, after their 30-10 victory over winless Gundagai on Sunday.
The Tigers will get another good chance to get off the mark when they host Southcity on Saturday while Kangaroos and Albury will clash at Greenfield Park with the Thunder fresh off the bye.
Tumut will be looking to add to their good start when they host Brothers on Sunday while Young takes on Junee.
