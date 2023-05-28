A 20-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries received in a two-car crash at Howlong last week.
NSW Police said the man died on Sunday morning, while another man injured in Thursday's incident remained in hospital.
Emergency services responded to reports that a utility and a SUV had collided at the intersection of Hume Street and Victoria Street, Howlong, about 6.40pm on May 25.
"Two men - aged 20 and 32 - were thrown from the ute on impact," police said in a statement on Monday, May 29.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the men at the scene before they were airlifted to Canberra Hospital in critical conditions.
In other news
"The 60-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to Albury Base Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and underwent mandatory testing.
"Police have now been advised the younger man died yesterday morning; the older man remains in hospital in a stable condition."
Murray River Police District officers set up a crime scene that was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Police said inquiries were continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.