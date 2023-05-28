The Daily Advertiser
Man, 20, dies from injuries sustained in two-car crash at Howlong

By Janet Howie
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 9:00am
Emergency service workers respond to last week's serious crash in Howlong. Picture by Xavier Mardling
A 20-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries received in a two-car crash at Howlong last week.

