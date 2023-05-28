Tumut head into almost a month without football on the back off another big win.
After two losses to start the season, the Blues have won four on the bounce to move into second place after a 38-4 win over Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Tumut did most of the damage in the first 30 minutes of the clash, as they bounced out of the blocks.
The Blues led 34-4 at half-time before rain turned the contest into a dour display in the second half.
Despite not being able to go on with the job, co-coach Lachlan Bristow was pleased with the performance.
"Early on (in the second half) we just couldn't get out of our own half, we might have turned the ball over three tries and I think they had five sets on our line," Bristow said. "To our credit we held them out and forced a mistake.
"It was a little bit sloppy and the rain kept coming down so it wasn't a pleasing way to finish but I think we take a lot more out of that half than what we would have if we continued to score how we were scoring.
"It was good to get tested on the line a lot, it's character building."
Malik Aitken scored three tries in the win while Brayden Draber and Billy Bridgeman scored two each.
However they were able to capitalise on some strong work through the middle by Michael and Jacob Sturt.
Bristow was thrilled with how they started the game off.
"It was super impressive that first half, we scored six tries and pretty much iced the game in the first 30 minutes," he said. "I guess it was a mentality thing after that."
Tumut don't play again until a clash with Kangaroos on June 25 the June long weekend splitting their two byes.
Bristow still wants to ensure they can maintain some of their momentum.
"One of our best attributes this year is our fitness, we've just got some super fit guys in there and really want to keep that rolling," he said.
"Three weeks off is pretty hard, you lose a lot of match fitness, but I'm confident they boys will keep turning up and keep ripping in."
Southcity will be looking to hit back when they take on Gundagai on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
