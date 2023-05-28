Minor placings for Riverina pair in state final

Riverina pacers had to settle for placings in the Regional Championships State Final at Menangle on Saturday.
After Defiant won last year's final, Brooklyn Bridge was backed into favouritism in this year's edition.
However the $1.75 favourite finished third with Metropolitan winner Gordons Bay becoming the first horse to complete the double in the $100,000 feature.
Exeter trainer-driver James Rattray was able to dictate terms in front before sprinting away to win by 12.1 metres.
After settling three back on the pegs from his inside of the second row draw, Oratoria finished second for Brucedale trainer-driver David Druitt.
After doing all the work last week, Oratoria was able to get one back on Brooklyn Bridge.
Ellen Bartley's four-year-old was a further 2.7 metres away.
He's now set for a freshen up ahead of the NSW Breeders Challenge.
The region's third runner in the $100,000 final, Louthario, finished 10th for David Kennedy and Jackson Painting.
However Henty trainer-driver James McPherson had more success at metropolitan level after heading to Melton on Saturday night.
After finishing fifth when racing without cover at Melton last time out, this time around Bubba Scrub was able to dictate terms from in front.
From there he went on to take a 1.5-metre win, clocking a new best winning mile rate of 1:56.3 for the 2240-metre trip in the process.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
