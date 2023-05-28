Gundagai look to be getting their premiership defence back on track as they added another cup to their trophy cabinet.
The Tigers are the new holders of the Challenge Cup after a 44-12 win over Young at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Gundagai were able to use their speed to get on top early and never really let their rivals into the contest.
Injured co-coach Derek Hay is pleased to see the fight back in the side after losing three of their first four games of the season.
"We just wanted to keep improving," Hay said.
"We played a really good game against Temora, who are a good side, but then just went to water against Tumut so the challenge set to the boys was to back up last week's performance.
"We did. One to 17 we were just awesome, even in the 10-minute period we lost Blake Dunn to the sin bin.
"That's what we wanted to see. It is always a tough road trip over here, we are down a couple of troops so that was massive.
"I'm really impressed."
READ MORE
Jack Elphick helped himself to two tries in the first eight minutes of the clash to get the Tigers rolling.
He found space off a back line move to open the scoring before capitalising on Mathew Lyons forcing a mistake from Nic Hall returning a kick to snare his second.
Lyons had a massive influence on the game.
He set up the next try with a brilliant flick pass to put brother Jack into space before Tristan Eldridge backed up on the inside to score.
Coming back to the club late in the pre-season after a stint in the Queensland Cup, Hay was impressed with his impact on the game.
"Matty is just finding his feet again as he actually hasn't played a lot of footy in the last 12 months," Hay said.
"He had a couple of niggling issues last year but just his speed and his ability with the ball to create things out of nothing is very handy for us.
"Also in defence he brings aggression.
"He's just an all-round great guy to have on your team."
Gundagai extended their advantage after a fortuitous ricocheted kick bounced their way before Eldridge turned provider for Jack Lyons to score.
The Tigers went into half-time with a 28-0 lead after Toby Dasey scored off another fortuitous bounce.
It meant Young had gone three halves of football scoreless, after their 34-0 loss to Tumut last week.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish was able to stop the rot when he forced the ball down in the corner seven minutes into the second half.
However there were never really many signs of a Cherrypickers comeback as Eldridge completed a 60-metre try down their right sideline.
Young capitalised on Gundagai co-coach Blake Dunn being sin binned as Jake Walker wrestled the ball to the ground but even down a man the Tigers were still able to create space for Jack Lyons to score.
Wilson Hamblin then sealed the win.
After their poor start Gundagai certainly look to be back heading in the right direction.
However there's still plenty of things Hay wants to see improve.
"There's still a lot of areas we can improve on definitely," he said.
"I still think we have lapses, maybe after half-time there with a few drop balls and a bit of rubbish for 10 to 15 minutes there.
"It's an ongoing thing for us so we have to keep improving.
"It is still early in the year and we have some guys to come back but we don't want to peak too early.
"We just want to keep playing our brand of footy, up tempo footy, but our defence was the most pleasing.
"They are a very dangerous side but we handled everything they threw at us.
"Everyone's will for each other was great to see."
Gundagai are now looking to extend their winning run when they host Southcity at Anzac Park on Saturday.
Meanwhile the Cherrypickers will be looking to hit back when they host winless Junee on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.