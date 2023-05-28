The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Coolamon has defeated Griffith by 33-points at Exies Oval on Sunday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 28 2023 - 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett addresses his side during their win against Griffith at Exies Oval on Sunday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett addresses his side during their win against Griffith at Exies Oval on Sunday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Coolamon has claimed what very well could be a season-defining victory on the road after defeating Griffith by 33-points at Exies Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.