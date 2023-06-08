Wagga Comedy Festival officially opens today with the first show of the 22-gig festival bringing the laughs for all ages when The Listies take to the Wagga Civic Theatre stage at 6pm. Also on the theatre, Riverina Playhouse and Riverina Comedy Clubhouse stages this evening are Jennifer Wong, The Funny Mummies, Karen from Finance and the very first Wagga Comedy Festival Great Debate. There's a huge line-up right through to Sunday - check it out and book tickets at civictheatre.com.au. The Laugh Lounge, a pop-up venue full of delicious beer, wine, cider, food vendors and live music, is the place to be every night of the festival from 5pm.

