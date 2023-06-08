The King's Birthday long weekend is almost upon us and the celebrations start early. Here's what to look forward to over the coming days.
The seventh instalment of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music's lunchtime concert series kicks off at 1pm with the RCM's rising stars in an exciting and diverse recital from students in the diploma and bahelor of music programs. Free entry at Room R1 at the Con in Simmons Street. The full series program can be found at http://www.rivconmusic.nsw.edu.au/whatson.
Wagga Comedy Festival officially opens today with the first show of the 22-gig festival bringing the laughs for all ages when The Listies take to the Wagga Civic Theatre stage at 6pm. Also on the theatre, Riverina Playhouse and Riverina Comedy Clubhouse stages this evening are Jennifer Wong, The Funny Mummies, Karen from Finance and the very first Wagga Comedy Festival Great Debate. There's a huge line-up right through to Sunday - check it out and book tickets at civictheatre.com.au. The Laugh Lounge, a pop-up venue full of delicious beer, wine, cider, food vendors and live music, is the place to be every night of the festival from 5pm.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Warm up the abs before hitting the next wave of Wagga Comedy Festival, which will be well and truly in full swing once the night is over. The Friday line-up puts the gig in giggling with TGIF, David Quirk, firm favourites Tripod, Otto and Astrid, and the ever hilarious crowd unravellings of Shad and Pete. Keen to give it a crack yourself? Head along to the comedy workshop at 5pm and then give the open mic a run later in the evening. Full schedule and tickets at civictheatre.com.au.
While away the morning around Wollundry Lagoon and the Civic Centre precinct with the Saturday Wollundry markets. More than 30 stallholders offer a wide range of food, produce, homewares and more to browse while taking in the tunes of local musicians and enjoying the outdoors and breakfast options. Held on the second Saturday of the month from 8am to 1pm and patrons can support the Rotary Club with a gold coin donation.
A yarding and sorting event will be held at Braeside Jnr at Illabo to raise money for Cowboy Hats for Kate, which was created in honour of Kate Day after she passed from brain cancer last year. The event runs from 7.30am to 4pm both Saturday and Sunday. Yarding kicks off at 8am on Saturday and team sorting begins at the same time on Sunday morning. The kitchen opens around 6am and there will be live music and bar on Saturday night. Admission free for spectators and supporters.
Around 20,000 people will descend on Griffith's for the Shaheedi Tournament - or Sikh Games - over two huge days at Ted Scobie Oval and the Griffith's Regional Sports Centre. Dozens of teams have entered for kabbadi, volleyball, soccer and hockey and the spectator spectacular will draw even more in the crowds. Buses will run between the two venues as well as do pick-ups from the main public car parks in town. Donations made over the course of the event will go to Griffith Base Hospital.
Marine model makers set their ships to sail at Wagga's Oasis Aquatic Centre all weekend as the Task Force 72 Scale Model Ship Association hosts its carrier and escort regatta on the outdoor pool. The 17th annual event opens at 10am and runs until 4pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.
If your sides haven't split already, push them to the limit with the biggest day of Wagga Comedy Festival yet. Good luck working out your schedule, because the day is jam-packed with absolute crackers: Lano and Woodley, Tommy Little, Dilruk Jayasinha, Jude Perl, Otto and Astrid, Garry Starr and the Dane Simpson Variety Hour rounding out the night. Ever thought of becoming a clown? Head to the 3pm session with Jeromaia Detto. Full schedule and tickets at civictheatre.com.au.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Flowerdale Lagoon for the lagoon loops run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Check out some very cool, very old cars as well as some for more (relatively) recent years at the Wagga Veteran and Vintage Motor Club's June rally. A gold coin donation gets you a look through the displays at The Range function centre on Copland Street from 9am to midday. The rally features vehicles from 1908 right through to 1993. Yarragundry RFS will be running a barbecue.
There's a magical end to Wagga Comedy Festival - literally. The family-friendly Greatest Magic Show starts at 3.30pm at the Civic Theatre, or head back for more grown-up flavour when the the adults only version wraps up the festival at 8pm. Tickets at civictheatre.com.au.
Cruise on out Marrar, where the pub is throwing a huge country winter bash to celebrate its launch as the Riverina's home of Country Rocks. Nathan Charlton and Brewn will be playing, there's trivia, chicken races, fireworks, raffles and more. It's family-friendly, with a kids club, too. Everything kicks off at 2pm and all money raised goes to Riverina Redneck Rally and Country Hope.
It wouldn't be a long weekend without a Sunday sesh, so here goes. C&T and Pluson3 kick a big one right off on the balcony at the Union Club Hotel from 5.30pm. Tilly's is throwing a ticketed Thrills deck party from 3pm, followed by an epic Aftrdrk in the club - the huge line-up is too long to mention, tickets from tillyswagga.com.au. Buddy Dingo brings his Bushwalking Single Tour to Wagga, with free entry at Birdhouse from 3pm.
