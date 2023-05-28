A strong second half performance from the Wagga City Wanderers have earned them another win on home soil.
Heading into the second half 0-all against Belconnen on Saturday, Nashwan Sulaiman and Morris Kadzola got the Wanderers on the board for a 2-0 win.
Tensions were high throughout the game with seven yellow cards issued throughout play and plenty of calls from both benches.
Wanderers assistant coach Liam Dedini said that minimising yellow cards and developing Gissing as a fortress were key conversations after the game.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"Belconnen have just come down from NPL1 and I think our boys just had it in their heads we're versing a big team, but for us it was a little bit frustrating because it was just retaliation," he
"We spoke about you want your players to have that passion and that drive, the want to win, but at the same time, you need to be a bit smarter, in five or six week's once they've got their fifth yellow and have to miss a week, it can impact us later on.
"We spoke about we want to be passionate and we want to go in hard, but if we can limit the amount of silly yellow cards, it's going to help us in the long run."
Just their second home game of the year, Dedini said the side is keen to develop Gissing as a fortress, intimidating their opposition.
But with domination at home comes self-inflicted pressure, and he's sure that is has already helped the side step their game up a level further.
"The crows have been really good so far for our home games this year, we had all the SAP kids down watching, and a lot of the boys coach those junior teams, so the players they coach during the week are warthcing and they feel that little bit of pressure to make sure they're playing well for them as well," he said.
"There's always a little bit of added pressure but the boys do strive off that."
Sulaiman was the standout for the side, not only earning himself a goal but transitioning well to defend up field when his side needed it.
"Every week, he's one of those players who on the ball is doing great things but when we don't have the ball he's getting in behind and pressurising, and doing his thing, and that lifts the team as well," he said.
With a general bye in the Capital League next weekend Wanderers are looking forward to a rest and reset, ready to come back firing in round nine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.