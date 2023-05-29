The Daily Advertiser
Temora name best and fairest for 2023 women's football season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 29 2023 - 5:30pm
Temora award winners Sonya Kovacevic, Darcie Manning, and Chelsea Walker. Picture supplied
Temora award winners Sonya Kovacevic, Darcie Manning, and Chelsea Walker. Picture supplied

Temora have named captain Chelsea Walker as their inaugural best and fairest winner after a dominating first season.

