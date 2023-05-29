Temora have named captain Chelsea Walker as their inaugural best and fairest winner after a dominating first season.
Polling 65 votes out of a possible 72 this season, Walker cleaned up at Temora's presentation night, also named the best player in finals.
Her first season of Australian rules, Walker said it was an enjoyable change.
"This was my first ever season, the team was the best part about it, we're all pretty much all netballers having that physical contact, and being part of a really big team was really good fun," Walker said.
"It felt pretty natural playing, once you get that first game out of the way and you knew what you're in for after that, it all felt great."
Playing rover, Walker said she enjoyed the versatility of getting in and around the ball, and feeling really involved in the game.
"I love being on the ball, I don't really know how to do much else really, see ball, get ball," she said.
"I loved the physical contact of contesting for the ball, that was my favourite part if I'm honest."
Shocked to hear her name called out as the best and fairest winner, she'd never expected to poll so well.
"We have so many handy players, like Darcy and Bronte and Brianna and Brody, I was shocked, I didn't expect it," she said.
"It was nice, when your hard work pays off."
Feeling that her game was always better in the second half, she thought some of her votes might be from last minute efforts.
"I'm pretty hard on myself and my boyfriend and dad like to give me a bit of feedback, I still don't really know what I'm doing," she said.
"I reckon I always fired up in the second half of the game, and that's what everyone remembers so that probably really helps me.
"My partner came up to me at half time in one of the games and said to me, 'oh come on, have a crack', so I went out there and ended up having actually not a bad game, but I don't think I was a dominant player out there."
Walker said she's already looking forward to her next season with the Kangaroos, and is anticipating another finals press from the group.
"We'll all come back and give it another crack and see how we can improve from last season," she said.
"The first training run we had, I couldn't kick or anything, but going from our first training run to our last game, was amazing, it's a really big credit to out coach Mick (Gilchrist), he just really got us off the ground and got us going."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
