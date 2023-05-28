Classic Wallabies put on a show in Wagga

Rugby was the real winner of the Classic Wallabies visit to Wagga.
Some Australian stars from yesteryear proved they've still got it taking on the Southern Inland Invitational side at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Fun was certainly the name of the game but it didn't stop some impressive displays.
Organiser Drew Hawkins, who got the call up to be part of the Classic Wallabies side on Saturday morning, was thrilled with how the whole visit went.
"It was great to see a bit of a festival of rugby get involved with some club games and to have a highlight like that in our region was just fantastic," Hawkins said.
READ MORE
Coaching clinics across the Riverina kicked off the visit on Thursday before a golf day and cocktail party helped raise valuable funds for Wagga Crows Junior Rugby Union on Friday.
More than 150 kids took part in a clinic at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday before both the Classic Wallaroos and Classic Wallabies took to the field.
There were former Wallaroos players on both sides on opposing sides in their clash before their male counterparts made light work of their Southern Inland counterparts.
"We mixed it up a bit for the Wallaroos game and had the Wallaroos play on both sides," Hawkins said. "The girls who played in the SIRU Invitational and came from around the region for it were just thrilled to play with the calibre of those girls."
Hawkins got the chance to be close up with some former Australian stars.
It proved to be a real highlight.
"The SIRU Invitational XV put up a good fight but the Classic Wallabies still have that class about them," Hawkins said.
"You've got Andrew Walker still doing the goose step and putting it on. It was just fantastic.
"It was great fun and it was really good for the community to get back out and have a bit of fun with it.
"It doesn't happen that often and we should do a bit more to try to promote our sport and promote how fun it is. It comes back to keeping kids engaged, which is what we are trying to facilitate by raising money to have more of these tours."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.