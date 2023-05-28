Holding on for a full four quarters, Charles Sturt university has earned their second win for the season over East Wagga-Kooringal.
Coach Holly Judd said keeping their intensity and putting their training into practice got the Bushsows across the line in the 27-21 game.
Sitting second to last on the ladder, going against the fifth placed Hawks wasn't a concern for the side who approach every game with the mentality to win.
"We're going to every game thinking that we have a chance, that's just how we go into it, so I told them we'll just go quarter by quarter and if we just focus on the basics and what we've been learning at training and taking deep breaths once we catch the ball and not rushing it, then everything will just follow which is what they did and we got the win so that's awesome," Judd said.
Working through the week on responding to opposition defence, Judd said she was impressed with how they translated drills into on-court performance.
"I think the biggest thing for us is when other teams do a zone space defence, we get very panicky and we just throw the ball away, but yesterday the girls just took a deep breath and found their players and did really well and we didn't get frazzled," she said.
"We practised at training on Thursday what to do if they do a press or a space defence and they put it into play and we got the win.
"It was like everything just clicked and they just played at the level that I knew they could play at, and everyone also had fun and enjoyed it, which also helped."
Judd said getting another win on the board has boosted the confidence of the new side as they approach the half-way point of the season.
Though impressed with the side in general, Judd said the performances from her ring defenders Felicity Bonny and Courtney Hagedoorn were integral to the win.
"They just didn't stop, they did an amazing job," Judd said.
"The ball came in and they talked to each other really well and just really stood up and got the intercepts and helped bring the ball down when we needed to."
After a few close losses this season Judd was impressed to see the team push through the whole game, concerned that previously after getting close to or up on their opponents their performance has dropped.
"What tends to happen is we'd come close or would be a couple up and I don't know what was happening, but it was like we would put the brakes on," she said.
"To actually push through and keep going through the whole game was really good."
Around the league it was a weekend of large wins for North Wagga, Temora, and Northern Jets.
North Wagga 91 d The Rock-Yerong Creek at The Rock Recreation Ground.
Temora 64 d Barellan 45 at Nixon Park.
Northern Jets 69 d Coleambally 36 at Ariah Park Recreation Ground.
Charles Sturt University 27 d Easxt Wagga-Kooringal 21 at Peter Hastie Oval.
Bye: Marrar.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
