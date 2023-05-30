The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 31

May 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Calvary Hospital is not the government's to take
Letters: Calvary Hospital is not the government's to take

CHURCH HOSPITAL IS NOT THE GOVERNMENT'S TO TAKE

I believe it was announced that Calvary Hospital in Canberra is in danger of being taken over by the federal government, and we're all very much against this takeover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.