Letters: Calvary Hospital is not the government's to take

I believe it was announced that Calvary Hospital in Canberra is in danger of being taken over by the federal government, and we're all very much against this takeover.
Upset by anything like that, because the nuns were always in charge and the church. We wish this to continue, please.
We do not wish the government to take over this Catholic hospital.
We see on the horizon it could mean euthanasia and abortion within that hospital, which is an unacceptable practice. We certainly don't want it in our Catholic hospital in Canberra.
Let there be a huge Catholic backlash, supporting the Calvary hospital to remain under the charge of the church and be free of any government interference.
The wellbeing and mental health of Australians have been significantly impacted by the mounting pressures they have faced in recent years.
It is crucial that we acknowledge and address the hardships our communities are enduring.
Amidst these challenges, there is a dedicated army of individuals working tirelessly to improve mental wellbeing.
The Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney, aims to honour those making ground-breaking contributions in advocacy, research, and community service.
Nominations are now open, and we strongly encourage individuals from every corner of Australia to join us in paying tribute to the mental health heroes in their communities.
Whether it be a researcher shedding light on innovative treatments, an advocate fighting for policy change, or a community service provider making a tangible impact, their efforts deserve recognition.
To nominate someone for the Australian Mental Health Prize, please visit australianmentalhealthprize.org.au. Submissions close on July 17.
Let us unite as a nation to honour those making a profound difference in the lives of others. Together, we can foster a society that values mental health and provides support to those in need.
Monarchist Julian Leeser has said he was horrified by the racist abuse directed at Indigenous broadcaster Stan Grant since the ABC coronation coverage.
Yet DA columnist Keith Wheeler (May 24) attacked Mr Grant for being upset by this abuse.
When it comes to decency and fairness, the Daily Advertiser seems without standards and principles.
