Letters: The honest truth about Australian politics

I have been watching question time a little and cannot believe the lies that these politicians tell. And on all sides of parliament.
You have Labor, on the other side is the Coalition, then probably the biggest liars of all, the Greens.
Does anyone know if there's a truth serum or a drug that can be given to all politicians as they walk into question time?
And if they have any leftover, give Blackout Bowen and Dr Donothing Chambers a double dose.
And if they still have any left, give it to all the Greens in there because they haven't a clue what the truth is.
Can anyone write into the editor to let us all know if your cost of living has gone down or your energy bills - it will make great reading.
Please Mr Albanese, it's time to stop the live export trade. For pity's sake, they go from our lush fields to months on the ships from hell and if, they survive that, they get bludgeoned to death.
All in the name of money and greed!
Please use your position to change this horrific export trade and let Australia show that we do care about our animals.
Close all battery farms and allow all animals to feel the ground and grass under their feet.
Yes, I know they are still destined for the table, but at least let them live a life before they are killed in as humane away as possible.
More jobs will be created in processing their meat in Australia and exporting that.
Millions of people feel as I do and now, as our leader, I ask you to lead and follow New Zealand's example.
I voted for you as did many others in the hope that you would turn around some very bad decisions, made by other politicians who claim to be Christians but lean in favor of greed with no thought or compassion for animals.
Mr Albanese, don't let that ship with thousands of cows already crushed together leave port.
I'm sorry this lands on your shoulders, but it does. God bless the animals.
Trying to obey the law of NSW is a time-consuming and frustrating business.
Last week via Service NSW (Albury), I attempted to register a trailer. Nothing grand, just a small trailer and only used for trips to the local waste management facility.
After five hours of trying to wade through registration numbers, year of purchase for the trailer, various code numbers that must be prominently displayed on the trailer, full names plus multiple identification and verifications etc - you guessed it - the trailer remains unregistered.
We never made it to the inspection stage because Service NSW required my passport - in addition to my licence and Medicare cards - to verify my middle name.
This form of bureaucratic idiocy imposed on those trying to be law-abiding is stifling our lives and serves to make NSW much less appealing than it would otherwise be.
In the meantime, my five hours with Service NSW is time I shall never get back.
