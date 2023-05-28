Hundreds of upset residents are rallying behind a Wagga principal who was suddenly removed from his position last week.
On Thursday the Wagga Christian College Board announced its decision to remove principal Phillip Wilson following "efforts over the past year to agree with Mr Wilson on future directions for the college".
The board would not go into further detail in a bid to respect Mr Wilson's privacy, but stressed Mr Wilson had not engaged in any unlawful or reportable conduct.
Mr Wilson, who finished up at the college on Friday, told The Daily Advertiser he was "blindsided" and had not been made aware of the reasons behind why the board terminated his position as principal.
The move has prompted a Change.org petition, which was launched at the weekend by Phoebe Christison, calling for his reinstatement and an explanation as to why the board's decision was made.
More than 300 people had signed the petition by Sunday night.
"The sudden termination of Mr Wilson without providing any substantial or transparent reasons has created an atmosphere of confusion and unrest among the Wagga Christian College community," Mrs Christison said.
"The manner in which this termination was handed down has been underhanded and lacking in commitment to fairness and due course.
"The staff, families, students and wider community are concerned that this decision has been made without transparency.
"It has highlighted concerns with the college board's behaviour and their proposed directions for the college."
Mrs Christison said parents are struggling to understand the decision and would like the board to respond to the questions about the concerns raised.
"Short of reinstating Phillip Wilson the community would like an explanation as to why this has taken place, an opportunity for questions to be answered," Mrs Christison said.
"The college vision states 'In Christ partnering with families in providing excellent academic and practical education, preparing students to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly before God'.
"We are simply asking that the Board stand by this vision; partner with families, act justly and walk humbly before God."
In the comment section of the petition, one resident said their reason for signing was due to it being "the right thing to do", and another said they felt disappointed by what had transpired.
Multiple attempts to contact the members of the board at the weekend received no response prior to publication.
