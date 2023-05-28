Wagga apprentice Holly Durnan extended a fast start to her career with a winning treble at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
After winning her first race at Young last Saturday, Durnan now boasts seven victories to already out-ride her four-kilogram claim.
After a double at Young she backed things up with success at Nowra on Sunday and Albury on Monday.
With seven wins from her last 12 rides, Durnan is thrilled with how things are panning out.
"I'm getting a heap of opportunities especially from Gary (Colvin), he's been incredibly generous as I try to find my feet," Durnan said.
"It feels a bit mental to be honest.
"It doesn't feel real yet."
READ MORE
Durnan rode a winning double for master Gary Colvin, including Carnival Miss in the Ladies Day Cup.
She was pleased to see the mare get back to form after just placing in her previous five starts.
"She's been only average in her last two runs she's had but it was really good to have her back to 100 per cent," Durnan said.
Earlier Bonvalante stormed home from the back of the field to take a narrow win.
"He always races like that, it doesn't look appealing to watch but that's just his pattern," she said.
Durnan also rode Spirited King to a narrow victory for Scott Spackman.
It was his first win at start eight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.