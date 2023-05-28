Man jailed after attacking same victim days after parole ended

A Griffith man has been warned by a magistrate that his record could become an aggravating factor if he continues to offend.
Cameron Powell, 24, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally destroying property and contravening an apprehended domestic violence order, was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on May 17.
According to documents tendered to court, Powell was in a Griffith house at 10.30am on January 24 when he insulted the residents before slapping a woman across the face after she responded.
Later, Powell asked who owned a television before pushing it onto the floor from a dresser, the woman attempted to stop the television falling and in the process dislocated her shoulder.
The television was destroyed when it landed on the floor and Powell then picked up a video game console and destroyed it.
In other news
Police later arrived at the address, and the woman was taken to Griffith Base Hospital for treatment. Powell was arrested on January 27.
Powell's legal representative Jessica Munro told the court he was at risk of institutionalisation but had opportunities to become a contributing member of the community with long-term supervision and support.
Ms Munro said Powell had been in custody for 110 days, which addressed concerns about specific and general deterrence as well as serving as a punishment.
She outlined Powell had lost a number of family members at a young age and together with childhood trauma had been a contributing factor which led to the offending.
However, she said Powell had the chance at rehabilitation with a standing offer of employment in construction as well as the option to take up counselling to address his behaviour.
Ms Munro told the court community protection would be served better by allowing Powell to engage services to assist him, rather than Powell returning to custody.
Magistrate Trevor Khan noted the recent offences happened just days after he had completed parole.
"He's three days out of parole when he commits offences on the same victim," Mr Khan said.
Mr Khan noted an early plea of guilty for contravening the AVO and that pleas to the other offences were entered a little later.
Powell was sentenced to 12 months jail, to be served in the community through an intensive corrections order supervised by NSW Community Corrections and to complete 50 hours community service for the charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.
For destroying property, he was sentenced to a supervised community corrections order for two years and will have to complete a further 50 hours community service.
For contravening the apprehended domestic violence order, Powell was fined $500 and will serve two-year supervised community corrections order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.