Wagga's Coptic Christian community has been given no choice but to go back to the drawing board after its $8 million development application for a church in Lloyd was shot down.
The project came before the Southern Regional Planning Panel last week, drawing council, community members and panel members together to discuss the proposal.
The development application was ultimately knocked back, with the panel formally refusing the application on Thursday.
Michael Tadros, the man behind the proposal which was put forward on behalf of the church community, said while they are not happy with the decision, they are accepting of it.
"That being said, we do feel as though it should have been approved with conditions," Mr Tadros said.
The proposal was for the development of a 400-seated church at an overgrown plot of land on Waterhouse Avenue along with a separate two-storey Sunday school with the same capacity, a basketball court and a playground.
During the panel's meeting residents and leaders, including Lloyd citizens Wayne Speers and Brett Koschel, and city councillors Amelia Parkins and Mick Henderson, rebuked the plans for the development mostly due to its proposed size.
Mr Tadros said the church bought the land from the Catholic Church who had always planned for the site to be used for a place of worship, even before any suburb arose.
"We were asked by the council if we would be happy to barter," Mr Tadros said.
"We were happy to barter."
The SRPP released eight reasons for the refusal in its decision, including the proposal likely having a "detrimental impact to the established streetscape and residential amenity due to misalignment between the proposed designs and site characteristics".
The statement also stated the plans put forward did not meet council's guidelines.
Mr Tadros said they gone back and forth with council to ensure the plans met all guidelines and the decision to refuse the application in its entirety was "blown out of proportion".
It has also left the growing church community in Wagga "bursting out the seams".
The decision to construct a new church came as the church's congregation had grown significantly Mr Tadros said, causing the community to outgrow its current precinct, the Church of St Mary and St John The Beloved in Turvey Park.
The initial application stated the proposal came after the Coptic Orthodox Church in Wagga had grown from a congregation of 25 in 2003 to approximately 210 in 2020.
Mr Tadros said this has left the community in desperate need of a bigger church.
"We need new amenities," he said.
While the church community is upset by the news, they will continue to look at other avenues to go ahead with their new site.
"We will now go back to the drawing board and seek expert advice on where we can go and how we can work with council," Mr Tadros said.
