The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Demonstration Gardens host Biggest Morning Tea for Cancer Council

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 28 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Callis with Wagga Demonstration Garden coordinator Karuna Chinniah, secretary Narelle Johnson and long time volunteer Janet White. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wendy Callis with Wagga Demonstration Garden coordinator Karuna Chinniah, secretary Narelle Johnson and long time volunteer Janet White. Picture by Madeline Begley

Residents flocked to Wagga's Demonstration Gardens on Saturday carrying the utmost delicious deserts with them in a bid to support a cause close to many people's hearts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.