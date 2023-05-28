Residents flocked to Wagga's Demonstration Gardens on Saturday carrying the utmost delicious deserts with them in a bid to support a cause close to many people's hearts.
Wagga Demonstration Garden secretary Narelle Johnson organised the Biggest Morning Tea, an event that raises funds for the Cancer Council annually.
"It is the first time we [have] held one," Ms Johnson said.
Knowing cancer affects almost everyone in some form, Ms Johnson wanted to provide residents with the opportunity to come together whilst also taking it as an opportunity to showcase to the community what the gardens have to offer.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.