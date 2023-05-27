Junee are looking to build on their best performance of the season despite their winless return to first grade extending.
After not fielding a first grade team for the past two seasons, the Diesels finally made their return to Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
While slipping to an 18-6 loss to Kangaroos, coach Damion Fraser thought it was a big improvement.
"It was just effort on effort and the boys just kept turning up for each other," Fraser said.
"I can't take anything away from them."
Fraser thought the side looked fatigued and flat in their 34-8 loss to Gundagai but it was a very different story on their home turf.
He's now looking to see the same attitude when they head to Alfred Oval to tackle Young on Sunday.
"We've still got a couple of injuries and players playing out of position but it's promising," Fraser said.
"If players keep on training up to training we can only keep improving on that."
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.