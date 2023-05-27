The Daily Advertiser
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has defeated Narrandera by 41-points

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 27 2023 - 9:45pm
Kai Watts kicked three goals in the Lions win. Picture by Les Smith
Kai Watts kicked three goals in the Lions win. Picture by Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have continued their winning run after defeating Narrandera by 41-points at Ganmain Sportsground.

