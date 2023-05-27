Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have continued their winning run after defeating Narrandera by 41-points at Ganmain Sportsground.
After a low scoring opening half, the Lions kicked seven goals to two after halftime to eventually run out winners 10.8 (68) to 4.3 (27).
Lions coach Sam Martyn was glad to notch up their fifth victory of the season, but admitted that the Eagles definitely didn't make it easy for them.
"Credit where credits due to Narrandera, they really put us under some serious heat," Martyn said.
"They forced us to really fight in terms of the contested football aspect but they were also really smart in terms of their game plan.
"I guess they had going in that they were going to roll numbers behind the footy and our forwards didn't handle that too well and our entries probably suffered as a result of that as well.
"I think we bombed it in on multiple occasions to Narrandera's benefit.
"First quarter I thought we started well, but then in the second I guess our intensity and effort dropped and theirs lifted and they got themselves back into the game.
"We made a point of it in the second half to make sure that we rectified those issues and then once we got on top we started to play a brand that we were proud of and we got our processes right.
"It was good to grind out a victory regardless."
After being well held last weekend, captain Ben Walsh was back to his brilliant best against the Eagles.
Martyn was really pleased with the game from his skipper who returned to form with a great performance.
"Yeah Mittsy (Walsh) was brilliant," he said.
"He copped a heavy tag last week but to his credit he was allowed to play his usual role at halfback and just set us up beautifully.
"He always uses the ball magnificently and we got him to push forward at times as well.
"He was definitely a bit of a target everywhere around the ground, so Mittsy was awesome."
Kai Watts also made the most of some extra opportunities up forward and finished the afternoon with three goals.
Martyn was happy to see Watts receive some reward for effort after a couple of solid performances over the last few weeks.
"I think the last couple of weeks he has really been building," he said.
"His effort's been there, he probably hasn't got that reward and today was hopefully a bit of a culmination of all that effort that he's shown and done over the last couple of weeks.
"I thought his first quarter was absolutely outstanding and did his work high up the ground but then he copped a bit of a corky and that probably restricted how high he could get up the ground in his movement.
"But he's always damaging when he's around goals."
The Lions had three youngsters make their senior debuts for the club against the Eagles with Jackson Connolly, Nate Hamblin and Joe Foley all earning the call up to first grade.
Martyn was really impressed by what he saw from the young trio with all three making a solid contribution to the win.
"They all went terrific," he said.
"I think they all held their own and we are big on picking players to perform not just to play a role.
"I thought Jacko Connolly was excellent, especially in the third quarter when the pressure was definitely on the game and it was still up for grabs.
"I thought he showed some real cleanliness in terms of his ability to get the ball one touch.
"But he also used it terrifically when he had the time and then Joey Foley competed really well.
"They threw a lot of numbers behind the footy so it was hard for any of our forwards to take a clean clunk at times.
"But he competed extraordinarily then Nate was really safe at halfback, he structured up really well and used it well when he had his moments.
"They all acquitted themselves to first grade footy really well."
Full Time
GGGM 3.3 3.5 7.7 10.8 (68)
Narrandera 0.1 2.3 4.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS: GGGM: K.Watts 3, D.Foley 2, A.Proctor 1, J.Taylor 1, C.Krebser 1, T.Sase 1, B.Walsh 1; Narrandera: L.Mckay 3, L.Mckay 1
BEST: GGGM: B.Walsh, J.Walsh, M.Hamblin, T.Sase, S.Butterfield, C.Krebser; Narrandera: B.Hutchison, L.Mckay, D.Quilter, J.Powell, T.Powell, J.Smith
