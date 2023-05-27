Turvey Park have continued their awesome start to the season after claiming a 44-point win on the road against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
After being in control for the majority of the game, six last quarter goals put the cherry on top for the Bulldogs as they ran out 14.12 (96) to 8.4 (52) winners.
Although knocking off another contender and improving their record to 6-1, Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi still believed his side could've performed better.
"It's funny to say I was disappointed but I thought we didn't play that well," Mazzocchi said.
"But in saying that, Mangoplah's pressure was probably very, very good in the front half and I thought we were probably not getting reward for how we were playing through our skill errors and basic fundamentals.
"I was probably really frustrated at halftime, I think we kicked a lot of points and were 5.8 at halftime and only two goals up.
"I felt like we were a better side and knowing Mangoplah are a good team I was worried they would come back again and we'd left the door ajar a bit.
"But second half I was really pleased with that, we opened the game up and tried to get our run and carry going and whether Mangoplah's pressure come off a little bit or our fitness or skills got better.
"At the end of the day it was a really good win, any win out at Mangoplah is good because they are obviously a quality team and I think they were a few soldiers down and we just had to make the most of that opportunity."
Jack Haggar had a terrific game down back for the Bulldogs and Mazzocchi was very pleased with the performance of the defender.
"Yeah he was a ripper," he said.
"He took probably two or three of the most courageous marks you'd want to see and I suppose that's why he was our captain last year and why he's still in the leadership group.
"He leads from the front and has no regard for his body and went into contests with one thing on his mind and that was to win it for his team.
"He would've had a lot of touches around the ground winning contested footy's, he was really good Jack."
Brad Ashcroft and Lachlan Leary both kicked three goals apiece for the Bulldogs while Baxter Wallett and Jesse Margosis both finished with a pair of majors.
Mazzocchi was happy to see the load get shared around and credited Leary for a strong performance after a couple of quiet games.
"It was a bit more shared today," he said.
"Obviously Mangoplah but a bit of time into Brad and double and triple teamed him at times and that's where the other players really step up.
"Lachy Leary probably had a couple of down weeks, he had a really strong start to the year then had a couple of down weeks recently but certainly bounced back today on the back of his pressure.
"He would've got a couple of goals just on the back of tackling and pressure which is great reward for those small players who aren't probably taking those big pack marks and he was really good."
The Bulldogs now enter the double bye and Mazzocchi is rapt with how his side has performed in the opening third of the season as they sit one win clear of the next best side in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
"To come through and only have one loss is really good," he said.
"As I said to the players after the game today, it's probably even more pleasing given how disappointed I was with some of the errors from our game today.
"So there is still a lot of upside if they are prepared to do the work and train hard and improve in those areas.
"We've still got a lot of upside to come in the back half, but the bye has come at a really good time as we've obviously had some really bad injuries to some of our good players.
"Even quite a few of the players are playing quite sore at the moment, so they have done well to get through and get the wins and do the job.
"It's really tough of them to keep stepping up and now they get to have a refresh, reset and then we go again."
Full Time
Turvey Park 3.4 5.8 8.10 14.12 (96)
MCUE 3.2 4.2 5.4 8.4 (52)
GOALS: Turvey Park: B.Ashcroft 3, L.Leary 3, B.Wallett 2, J.Margosis 2, R.Leary 1, H.Jenkins 1, L.Mazzocchi 1; MCUE: P.Gardiner 2, B.Halse 1, J.Warden 1, W.Morshead 1, R.Price 1, D.Lord 1, C.Spackman 1
BEST: Turvey Park: J.Haggar, A.Forato, L.Leary, L.Fellows, J.Margosis, R.Leary; MCUE: R.Price, D.Bunyan, B.Halse, W.Morshead, M.Hanrahan, C.Spackman
