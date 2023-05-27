The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park has defeated Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes by 44-points

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 27 2023 - 8:35pm
Jack Haggar was oustanding for the Bulldogs in their 44-point win against MCUE. Picture by Madeline Begley
Turvey Park have continued their awesome start to the season after claiming a 44-point win on the road against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

