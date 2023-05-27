BARELLAN maintained their position inside the top five and put a severe dent in the finals aspirations of Temora with a 19-point victory on Saturday.
The Two Blues bounced back from last week's fadeout against Charles Sturt University by downing Temora, 11.6 (72) to 7.11 (53) at Nixon Park.
Barellan started strongly with the only three goals of the first term and it was a lead they managed to hold onto throughout the contest.
Temora, despite the slow start, worked their way back into the contest and were still in the hunt when only trailing by 15 points at three-quarter-time.
But the Two Blues were able to hold Temora at bay and record their third win of the season.
Barellan were without a number of key players and coach Alex Lawder was thrilled to still be able to grab such an important victory.
"Yeah a good win. Very happy," Lawder said.
"We had four players out, we lost four players from Wednesday.
"We're not too strong in the depth but the guys we brought in played really, really well. We just simplified the roles for them, which was good."
Reigning best and fairest winner Ben Cleaver pulled out on Friday night with COVID, while Emerson Cody with a withdrawal on Saturday morning.
Talented youngster Ryan Best was also out due to unavailability.
Barellan went into the game in fifth, but only percentage ahead of Charles Sturt University and Temora. Lawder was well aware of the importance of the game but chose not to focus on that with his young group.
"It was (important). If we lost it, you'd be close to saying we're not going to make finals," Lawder said.
"We did know about that. I would have mentioned it to my group prior but when I started losing more senior players I was cautious not to put too much added pressure on the group knowing how many youngsters and new faces we had, so I refrained from saying that.
"But I did put in on my leaders on Friday, knowing what was happening and all the players we were losing."
His leaders responded with Jake Whyte shining in an unfamiliar role on the wing, while Lucas Irvin played his best game in Barellan colours and kicked three goals.
Jarrod Moala made the most of his call up and performed an important role in attack, while Mitch Irvin and Hugh McKenzie were others to shine.
Lawder was pleased with the way his team responded from last week, but also during the contest when challenged.
"We wanted to respond from last week against CSU but we were also in the game early last week against CSU, then they changed things up, which Temora did," he said.
"They tightened things up and didn't give us much space and kicked a few goals and we probably got ahead of ourselves again. Not being as tight and giving them some more space so they worked their way into it.
"And they're a pretty good outfit to be honest, they've got a lot of good role players and a lot of decent players so full credit to Temora, they still made a game of it.
"Even in the last quarter when we kicked away, they were still all up and about, not giving up and geeing each other up to finish strong, which I was impressed about.
"They're obviously going to win some more games."
Full-time
Barellan Two Blues Seniors 3.1 5.2 7.4 11.6 (72)
Temora Kangaroos Seniors 0.2 3.5 4.7 7.11 (53)
GOALS: Barellan Two Blues: L.Irvin 3, W.Ellis 2, S.Bourchier 1, J.Whyte 1, A.Forbutt 1, J.Taylor 1, M.Irvin 1, H.McKenzie 1; Temora Kangaroos: R.Hubbard 2, J.Morton 2, L.Pellow 1, M.Cooke 1, B.Moye 1.
BEST: Barellan Two Blues: J.Whyte, W.Ellis, D.Schmetzer, M.Irvin, H.McKenzie, J.Hillman; Temora Kangaroos: Not submitted.
