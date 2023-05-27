THE ROCK-Yerong Creek celebrated their seventh straight victory with their biggest win of the season on Saturday.
The Magpies overcame a slow start to belt North Wagga by 100 points, 24.16 (160) to 9.6 (60) at Victoria Park.
James Roberts continued his fine season with an eight-goal haul, while Joey Hancock claimed best-on-ground honours with a strong display in the midfield.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was happy to get the job done.
"I think it's probably the biggest win we've had, Brad and I, since we have been here," Russell said.
"Not that we're worried by the margins we win by, we're more focused on the win itself.
"It wasn't a complete performance by our end, we were still a bit critical of some the things we were doing but North Wagga, as you'd expect with a young side, they had intensity around the footy and they worked really hard."
North Wagga led at quarter-time and then took it right up to the Magpies again in the third term.
But it was the second and fourth quarters where the damage was done, as TRYC kicked 17 goals to three.
The Magpies had winners all over the ground but aside from Hancock and Roberts, Dean Biermann and Tom Yates had strong games.
Matt Thomas kicked three goals for North Wagga, while Luke Mauger and Isaac Bennett never stopped trying.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies Seniors 2.5 11.9 16.10 24.16 (160)
North Wagga Saints Seniors 3.2 4.3 7.4 9.6 (60)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 8, R.Budd 4, D.Biermann 3, C.Steele 3, J.Gowland 2, J.Hancock 2, S.Wolter 1, J.Kemp 1; North Wagga Saints: M.Thomas 3, Z.Whyte 2, L.Hart 1, B.Clark 1, J.Flood 1, J.Thompson 1.
BEST: TRYC Magpies: J.Hancock, D.Biermann, J.Roberts, T.Yates, J.Kemp, H.White; North Wagga Saints: L.Mauger, I.Bennett, J.Flood, I.Crouch, M.Thomas, J.Thompson.
