The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

The Rock-Yerong Creek enjoy 100-point win over North Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 27 2023 - 8:17pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joey Hancock was best-on-ground for The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Joey Hancock was best-on-ground for The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

THE ROCK-Yerong Creek celebrated their seventh straight victory with their biggest win of the season on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.