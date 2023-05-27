The Daily Advertiser
Ag College ends Wagga City's winning streak

By Courtney Rees
Updated May 27 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 8:00pm
Anthony Taylor makes a break for Ag College but injured his wrist in their win over Wagga City at Beres Ellwood Oval. Picture by Ash Smith
Ag College showed they are a real contender this season after ending Wagga City's winning run.

