Ag College showed they are a real contender this season after ending Wagga City's winning run.
Aggies became just the second team to get the better of the Boiled Lollies since the 2019 season.
And they did it in good style after taking a 36-17 win at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Coach Tom Lamond was thrilled with how everything came together.
"It was a cracking game," Lamond said.
"We just played our structure and speed and it worked for us.
"That was our game plan going into it, we had patience and our back line did really good things to set up some tries for the forwards early on."
Aggies flew out of the blocks, scoring the first three tries of the game.
Wagga City weren't able to recover.
"We played a real fast paced game and controlled the ruck really well," Lamond said.
"We moved their big bodies around and created space by holding the ball for 10 plus phases each time."
Lamond hopes the win is a big confidence boost for the side heading into the back end of the season.
"That's their second loss in three seasons so to give it to them shows we actually are a top team this year," he said.
"Hopefully we can go far into the season.
"We've got a few tough games coming up, like Tumut next weekend at Tumut is always a very tough one but every week we are getting better and better with our game plan and if we keep doing that we can hopefully finish in the top four."
However it has come at a cost with five-eighth Anthony Taylor suffering a suspected broken wrist in the win.
Losing their influential player is a big blow however Charlie Mitton stepped in well on Saturday.
"We've got depth but it's a big loss, especially with the rep program coming up, but we will have to manage it and hopefully it's not too long," Lamond said.
The loss sees Wagga City slip to second place at the midway point of the season.
They will be looking to hit back when they tackle Griffith in the grand final rematch on Saturday while Aggies, who remain in third, head to Tumut looking to extract some revenge for a loss to start the season.
Meanwhile Deniliquin closed the gap to fourth place after a 35-21 win over Albury.
They are now two points behind Tumut and only have three away games for the rest of the season.
The Steamers are now seventh after Griffith's 50-20 win over CSU to retain the Ben Groat Cup.
Courtesy of just their second win of the season, the Blacks are now 13 points adrift of fourth place.
They also had a player red carded for the second straight week with Andrew Fauoo given his marching orders for a lifting tackle.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
